& cplSiteName &

Will 2017 Be Cord-Cutting's Big Year?

Alan Breznick
12/28/2016
50%
50%

Will 2017 be the year that US pay-TV customers finally cut the subscription cord in huge bunches?

Could be. Indeed, after several years of slow but steady US pay-TV subscriber losses due to OTT's video's consistently rising popularity, the new year may prove to be the tipping point that's long been anticipated by industry observers but hasn't quite happened yet. And, if so, it could in turn prompt many pay-TV providers to finally throw caution to the wind and plunge deeply into the OTT video market themselves.

There are two main reasons why cord-cutting could really take off next year. First off, the demand among pay-TV subscribers for a cheaper, better alternative to their current "fat bundles" is stronger than ever. In the latest consumer survey by Limelight Networks Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) published two weeks ago, for instance, more than two fifths (41.5%) of respondents cited price increases as the primary reason why they would abandon their current pay-TV provider. Plus, nearly one quarter (24%) of respondents said they would cut the cord when they could directly subscribe to the channels they want online.

In fact, only about one eighth (12.4%) of survey respondents said they would never ever cut the cord no matter what. Not exactly a sterling endorsement of today's pay-TV environment.

Second, while the demand for pay-TV alternatives remains high, the supply of plausible alternatives is about to increase markedly. With the launch late last month of DirecTV Now by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and fresh bundled OTT video offerings from the likes of Hulu LLC , YouTube Inc. and Facebook in the works for next year, cable operators and other conventional pay-TV providers will find themselves competing against a slew of new market-savvy rivals. And that lineup doesn't include any possible moves by such other aggressive video players as Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN). (See OTT Went Big in 2016, Aims Higher in 2017.)

"The idea that cord-cutting is at least as much about supply as it is about demand is finally getting its due," Craig Moffett, a principal and senior analyst at MoffettNathanson LLC , noted in a recent report to investors. "There is no question that there are an awful lot of Americans who would gladly switch to OTT if they could pay less for their video entertainment than they do today. But the real question, as ever, is when will we see service offerings that oblige?"

That lack of supply helps explain why cord-cutting hasn't exploded yet. While such initial 'skinny-bundle' OTT services as Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)'s nearly two-year-old Sling TV service and single-channel offerings like HBO Now and CBS All Access have made some promising inroads, they still haven't led to massive cord-cutting because they are simply not that competitive with traditional pay-TV packages yet.

To cite one prime example, all these new services lack the heavy sports and live events components that pay-TV still boasts, making them a tough sell to some key demographic groups. In the Linelight Networks survey, for example, about 20% of male millennials said they would not cut the cord until more sporting events and other live content become available online.

If cord-cutting does finally spike next year, it will represent an abrupt change from this year's fairly piddling trend line. In the third quarter, the nation's pay-TV providers collectively shed 486,000 subscribers in what's typically a seasonally weak period, according to figures compiled by MoffettNathanson. That's a bit higher than the year-earlier loss of 432,000 subscribers but translates to a pretty similar 1.4% annual rate of decline.

Notably, US cable operators are now more than holding their own against their pay-TV rivals, even as they continue to bleed video subscribers overall. Despite shedding another 124,000 video customers in the summer quarter, cable companies actually gained pay-TV market share because the telcos lost a whopping 365,000 video customers as AT&T converted many of its U-Verse video subscribers to DirecTV customers, according to MoffettNathanson's tally.

"The share shifts here are breathtaking," Moffett noted. "YoY growth in telco TV subscriptions has gone from positive 2.6% to negative 11.7% in a single year... By contrast, cable losses have gone from -1.7% a year ago to just -0.4% in Q3."

But all bets may be off in 2017. So watch for the return of the cord-cutting craze.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
JosephBrown1962
50%
50%
JosephBrown1962,
 User Rank: Light Beer
12/28/2016 | 5:08:23 AM
Great
I guess it will be big year for them. And I hope so. I really like their policy!
More Blogs from Breznick Unbound
Thanks to its recent takeovers of Time Warner Cable and Bright House, Charter is nipping at Comcast's heels for the cable lead in the business services market.
Light Reading and SCTE/ISBE are tackling virtualization technologies together in both a Sept. 21 webinar and a Sept. 27 breakfast forum.
Light Reading and SCTE/ISBE are teaming up again to create multimedia content aimed at helping cable operators cut energy use and costs.
In a questionable call, the cable trade group is planning to hold its INTX show next year at the same time as NAB's big trade show in Las Vegas.
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (3) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
LRTV Interviews
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
LRTV Interviews
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
LRTV Interviews
Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
LRTV Interviews
CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
LRTV Interviews
Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
LRTV Interviews
Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Custom TV
Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
12|13|16   |   1:50   |   (1) comment

Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
LRTV Custom TV
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: MBB Forum 2016, Tokyo Day 2
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/21/2016
Robocall Solutions Hot for 2017
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 12/21/2016
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/22/2016
Eurobites: Vodafone & Nokia Team on NB-IoT R&D
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 12/22/2016
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Animals with Phones
Mr. Bigglesworth's Angels Click Here
Now Angels, listen carefully...
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.