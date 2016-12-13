Tele Columbus Taps Metrological for Integrated TV & App Experience

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Tele Columbus, Germany’s third largest cable operator, is deploying Metrological’s Application Platform to provide an integrated OTT app experience as part of its recently launched advanceTV entertainment offering. advanceTV is Tele Columbus’ next-generation multi-screen video experience featuring the latest TV, movies, apps and web content. Metrological is powering the advanceTV smart app portal, which will deliver app and internet content for an enhanced viewing experience. The Metrological platform offers a wide selection of premium apps that Tele Columbus is able to source from and publish in the app store in real-time.

“Tele Columbus advanceTV opens up a new dimension of television enabling consumers to enjoy their content on the main TV screen or second screens in a single viewer experience,” said Stefan Beberweil, Chief Marketing Officer, Tele Columbus. “Metrological’s cloud-based TV application solution allows us to offer relevant apps and Internet content as an added value to our customers.”

“We are proud to team with Tele Columbus to give their consumers a holistic TV experience that includes TV integrated with apps and internet content,” said Thijs Bijleveld, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Metrological. “Tele Columbus is able to showcase a range of unique premium and niche apps to satisfy all of their customers’ viewing preferences.”

Metrological’s Application Platform integrates TV and Internet experiences with full lifecycle support for TV app stores and content. Operators are able to manage their branded TV app store via a cloud-based back-end that also provides real-time business intelligence data and marketing analytics. Operators have access to Metrological’s App Library, which contains over 300 apps, or build their own apps with an open software development kit.

Metrological