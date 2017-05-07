Salomon TV Launches on New Platforms With OTT Flow

STOCKHOLM -- Accedo (http://www.accedo.tv), the video experience pioneer, and Brightcove (https://www.brightcove.com), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced a brand video experience for one of the world’s most recognised sports brands, Salomon (http://www.salomon.com).

The service is using Brightcove OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, to elevate the Salomon brand experience and is available on multiple devices, including Apple TVs, iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, as well as in store.

OTT Flow (https://www.ottflow.com) is the industry’s most comprehensive OTT video solution for brand owners reducing the cost and complexity of creating direct-to-consumer video services that inspire their customers. It was selected by Salomon for its ability to readily create engaging brand video experiences, which extend time with the brand, beautifully present Salomon products and increase sales opportunities.

Accedo