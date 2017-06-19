& cplSiteName &

PCCW Sells $110M Stake In Its OTT Unit

Robert Clark
News Analysis
Robert Clark
8/11/2017
50%
50%

PCCW's growing OTT business has received a vote of confidence with the planned sale of a stake to blue-chip Asian strategic investors.

Foxconn Ventures, an arm of contract manufacturer Foxconn Electronics Inc. , Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. have struck a deal to acquire approximately 18% of PCCW's OTT unit for $110 million, the company announced Thursday. (See PCCW's OTT Unit Attracts Investors.)

The transaction is set to close before the end of September.

News of the transaction followed the announcement of PCCW Ltd. (NYSE: PCW; Hong Kong: 0008)'s interim financial results for the first six months of 2017, which confirmed the OTT unit as the Hong Kong telco's fastest-growing business with a 24% year-on-year increase in revenues, compared with flat revenue overall for the whole of PCCW Ltd.

The two-year-old OTT business, part of PCCW Media, offers its services in 24 markets, mostly in South East Asia, South Asia and the Middle East, but also parts of Africa. (See PCCW's Viu TV Racking Up the Numbers.)

PCCW OTT, which offers streaming video (under its Viu and Vuclip brands) and music (under the MOOV brand), reported revenues of 337 million Hong Kong dollars (US$43 million) for the first half of 2017, up 24% from HK$271 million (US$34.7 million) a year earlier.

Its flagship video service, Viu, ended June with more than 12 million active monthly users.

PCCW noted that the revenue growth was "underpinned by notable revenue gains in Malaysia and Indonesia and the expansion of our market presence to 8 additional countries during the past 12 months." Revenues come from subscriptions (78% of revenues in H1 2017) and advertising (22% of revenues).

PCCW OTT's flagship video service, Viu, now has more than 12 million active monthly viewers.
PCCW OTT's flagship video service, Viu, now has more than 12 million active monthly viewers.

Those growing revenues come at a cost, though, as the OTT unit also saw its EBITDA losses grow by 15% year-on-year to HK$125 million (US$16 million) due to increased investments in content, branding and new market launches.

"The OTT business has extended our geographic scope beyond Hong Kong and we now have a presence in 24 markets," noted PCCW in its earnings announcement. "Our goal is to build the leading digital media service in Asia with the best viewing experience and most relevant content."

PCCW Media managing director Janice Lee said the new investors would support the group’s growth and its expansion into new markets in Asia and the Middle East. Their resources would also help it to introduce "more locally relevant and original content and technologies to support innovative product development."

Foxconn executive vice president Fang Ming Lu said the company, the world's biggest electronics manufacturer, aimed to transform itself into a technology service provider, "from content creation to network transmission. We will work with PCCW to deliver advanced OTT service to the market."

Under the agreement, Hony, Foxconn and Temasek will own approximately 18% of the enlarged share capital of PCCW OTT. Hony also has an option to acquire a further stake, after which the new shareholders would hold 20.6% of the unit.

Temasek already has a broad Asian telecom portfolio. It is the major shareholder in PCCW regional rival SingTel, and indirectly holds stakes in half a dozen South East Asian operators.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/8/2017
Will Messaging Market Leave Telecom Behind?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2017
CenturyLink Suffers More Broadband Pains
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/4/2017
Disney Joins OTT Bandwagon
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/9/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Know It's in There! Click Here
Now how do I get it out...
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.