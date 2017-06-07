Parks Associates: Nearly 60% of US Broadband Households Subscribe to Netflix, Amazon or Hulu

DALLAS -- Parks Associates revealed today that 59% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu. The firm's OTT Video Market Tracker service notes that only 6% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to any other OTT service without also having a subscription to one of the top three services, while 3% subscribe to one or more sports OTT video service, including MLB.TV, NFL Game Pass, NBA League Pass, or WWE Network. The OTT Video Market Tracker ongoing service provides industry research data and analysis of competing players' strengths and weaknesses in the space and includes an exhaustive analysis of market trends and profiles of more than 100 OTT video service providers in the U.S. and Canada.

"U.S. consumers are not taking solely a Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu subscription. Many are shopping around and trialing new services to get access to interesting content unavailable through the big services," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Interest and viewership in OTT video services have led to an increase in total subscriptions since 2015, including an increase in households subscribing to two, three, or even four or more services. All this translates into more money being spent by consumers and more opportunity for niche content services to capture revenues."

Parks Associates notes that Crunchyroll and WWE Network are examples of niche services that have grown strong customer bases while remaining unique from industry giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. Crunchyroll reported more than one million global subscribers as of February 2017, while WWE Network had 1.95 million global subscribers following WrestleMania 33 in April.

