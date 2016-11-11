& cplSiteName &

OTT Went Big in 2016, Aims Higher in 2017

Mari Silbey
12/26/2016
50%
50%

In just two years, over-the-top TV has gone from niche endeavor to mainstream preoccupation. CBS launched its All Access service at the end of 2014, followed by Dish's unveiling of Sling TV at CES 2015 and HBO's announcement of HBO Now a few months later. Then came Showtime's streaming service, a national launch for Playstation Vue and much, much more.

This past year brought two major telecom companies into the fray. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) entered its first full year with Go90 on the books (the mobile service officially launched in late 2015), and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) kicked off DirecTV Now. Meanwhile, several online stalwarts are promising new content offerings for 2017, including Facebook , Hulu LLC and YouTube Inc.

Here are some of the top highlights from 2016, along with a look ahead and even one genuine big-deal prediction for next year.

The good and bad for Sling TV
Sling TV has grown quite a bit since launch, adding to its channel line-up and expanding its bundle options. The good news is that Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH) has attracted more than 600,000 estimated subscribers to the Sling TV $20-per-month OTT service. The bad news is that Dish is losing pay-TV customers overall (116,000 in the third quarter), meaning that even with Sling TV gains, the satellite TV company is not only dropping subscribers, but also significantly eroding its average revenue per user. (See Dish Bleeds More Subs, Faces OTT Rival.)

Here's the conundrum. Sling TV offers one of the best content bundles for a price point well under the standard cable TV package. If it increases the price, it will be hard to sustain its growth. But if it doesn't increase the price, Dish may have a hard time reconciling the bottom line.

One potential way to attract new customers and new money is to introduce new features. Dish is currently beta-testing a cloud DVR service to go with Sling TV that could bring in additional revenue. It also appears to be on the verge of coordinating the launch of AirTV to combine the Sling TV service with over-the-air content and other OTT apps on an Android-powered device. If successful, the AirTV player could help boost Sling TV's subscriber growth. (See AirTV Promises Best of OTA & OTT.)

Where has Go90 gone?
Few video services have gotten as much attention before launch as Go90, but for all the marketing effort, Verizon so far has little to show on the subscriber front. Or more accurately, Verizon has nothing at all to show because it hasn't released any subscriber totals. The signs aren't positive, however. While Verizon keeps throwing money at the service, CEO Lowell McAdam has tried to walk back expectations, acknowledging that Go90 may have been "a little bit overhyped." (See Verizon Backpedals on Go90.)

That said, Verizon is still very much in building mode with Go90, acquiring and testing out content that it believes will resonate with younger audiences and continuing to invest in its advertising platforms. Importantly, Go90 is not meant to be a cable TV replacement. First of all, it's free. And second of all, the video library is tuned more in the direction of web-born video than traditional television.

One of the big things that Go90 has going for it is that any video streamed from the service is exempt from Verizon's mobile data usage caps. That's a big incentive for potential viewers because it means they don't have to worry about additional fees while using Go90. And the longer users spend with the service, the more ad revenue Verizon stands to gain.

The FCC had signaled it would take a closer look at this zero-rating practice to determine if it represents anti-competitive behavior. However, now that the FCC is shifting into Republican hands, the concern that regulators might block zero rating is almost certainly moot. (See AT&T & Trump Tangle Net Neutrality's Web.)

Next: DirecTV Now disappoints

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (2) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
LRTV Interviews
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
LRTV Interviews
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
LRTV Interviews
Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
LRTV Interviews
CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
LRTV Interviews
Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
LRTV Interviews
Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
LRTV Custom TV
Verizon's IoT Strategy: Smart Communities
12|13|16   |   1:50   |   (1) comment

Lani Ingram, vice president of smart communities, outlines Verizon's IoT strategy and explains two recent acquisitions that will expand connectivity at the street level.
LRTV Custom TV
John Hoadley of Sonus on Voice-over-LTE
12|13|16   |     |   (0) comments

Sonus's John Hoadley explains how his company's voice-over-WiFi solutions can help operators make the transition to voice-over-LTE.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: MBB Forum 2016, Tokyo Day 2
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Sues Apple Over 32 Patents
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/21/2016
Evernote Wrapping Up Google Cloud Migration, Looking Ahead to Machine Learning
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/20/2016
Robocall Solutions Hot for 2017
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 12/21/2016
VMware Buys SDN Startup PLUMGrid's Assets
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/19/2016
WiCipedia: Wrapping Up 2016, Vocal Fry & Pinterest Diversity
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 12/22/2016
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Join us for an in-depth interview between Steve Saunders of Light Reading and Alexis Black Bjorlin of Intel as they discuss the release of the company's Silicon Photonics platform, its performance, long-term prospects, customer expectations and much more.
Animals with Phones
Reverse Artificial Intelligence Click Here
Instead of robots, how about baboons?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.