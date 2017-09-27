NOS Selects Metrological for TV App Expansion

ROTTERDAM -- NOS, Portugal's primary cable operator serving more than 1.6 million video households, is advancing its UMA personalized television experience to the next level with the deployment of Metrological's Application Platform, WPE (Web Platform for Embedded) browser and WPE cloud architecture. With the Metrological Application Platform, NOS can launch a cloud based TV App Store for their subscribers. WPE offers pre-integrated software plugins to integrate premium OTT services such as Netflix.

UMA is a multi-screen video service that offers viewers a truly personalized user experience on any device. Using the Metrological Application Platform and WPE, UMA subscribers will gain access to the fully integrated cloud-based app store. This brings together the best in OTT programming, as well as live and on demand television into a single viewing experience. With this integration consumers will be able to have premium OTT services fully integrated without leaving the main screen or EPG.

"Leveraging the Metrological platform, WPE browser and software plugins we are able to quickly launch OTT applications, other high value apps and new integrated services to market much faster with far less integration efforts," said Pedro Bandeira, Head of Development, NOS. "We are able to anticipate the needs of our end-viewers much quicker using a cloud-based approach."

The Metrological Application Platform and WPE consist of an open source browser and framework architecture with software plugins. WPE helps operators such as Liberty Global and Comcast to deploy high performance rendering of HTML5 apps, next-generation integrated UX and third-party services on any set-top box. WPE brings popular plugins, offering pre-integrated and pre-certified software code by which new services can be launched in months instead of years.

"We are proud to partner with NOS to build this next generation video package bringing OTT experiences to ensure their customer's television experience is always relevant and interactive," said Thijs Bijleveld, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of Metrological. "Our goal is to make the onboarding and day-to-day content management seamless for NOS. Now NOS can add and change app and premium OTT services line ups quickly and easily, leaving the integration efforts to us."

