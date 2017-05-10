Net Insight Delivers Live OTT Solution to Mediatech in Hong Kong

STOCKHOLM -- Net Insight, the leading provider in live streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Mediatech, a leading solutions provider for the professional video market and Net Insight’s partner in Hong Kong, is implementing Net Insight’s Live OTT solution Sye for delivery of live sports in Hong Kong.
The order from Mediatech includes both software and professional services. The product roll-out is expected to be completed in Q4, 2017. The initial order value for the first phase is less than SEK 1 million.
“This is the first deal in the Southeast Asia-region for Sye,” says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. “We see many possibilities for our forward thinking, game changing solution Sye through Mediatech’s strong portfolio and customer base in the region”.
The order includes the set-up of an ultra-low latency live Content Delivery Network (CDN) service that streams live sports to mobile subscribers. The CDN solution based on Sye will also support synchronized delivery of multiple camera feeds. The transition to a Sye powered CDN will enable a cost effective, highly-reliable and differentiated CDN service with a feature set that brings value to both the CDN customers and the end viewers.
