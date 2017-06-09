Nagra Introduces OpenTV Signature Edition

CHESEAUX, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced the launch of OpenTV Signature Edition, the company’s brand-new, turnkey, cloud-based and multi-tenant solution for pay-TV operators. Powered by the OpenTV Suite and the NAGRA Insight data analytics platform, OpenTV Signature Edition is a cost-effective, fast time-to-market and fully-featured ecosystem that pay-TV operators can deploy to maximize content value, and monetization while dramatically improving deployment, operational and consumer experiences.
“OpenTV Signature Edition hails a new era in the delivery, deployment and operation of pay-TV services and is designed to be at the forefront of customer satisfaction in both the services offered and the user experience it delivers,” said Holger Ippach, SVP Middleware & Multiscreen for NAGRA. “It is the pay-TV solution for the new cloud economy, providing pay-TV operators with the foundation to deliver a feature-rich, next-generation service while allowing them to maximize their content investment through new monetization capabilities. For consumers, it enables new customer journeys, blending traditional and modern paths to content that viewers today have come to expect. It benefits from the very latest in UI development and features so that all consumers can enjoy their favorite programs on any device, and discover new content they may not have thought of otherwise thanks to a new take on recommendations.”
The OpenTV Signature Edition leverages all the components of the OpenTV Suite – the OS, Platform, Experience and Player – along with pre-integrated set-top box hardware and a broad third-party and content network to help service providers deliver feature-rich, next generation of OTT and SVOD services faster and more efficiently than ever before.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.