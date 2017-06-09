Nagra Introduces OpenTV Signature Edition

CHESEAUX, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced the launch of OpenTV Signature Edition, the company’s brand-new, turnkey, cloud-based and multi-tenant solution for pay-TV operators. Powered by the OpenTV Suite and the NAGRA Insight data analytics platform, OpenTV Signature Edition is a cost-effective, fast time-to-market and fully-featured ecosystem that pay-TV operators can deploy to maximize content value, and monetization while dramatically improving deployment, operational and consumer experiences.

“OpenTV Signature Edition hails a new era in the delivery, deployment and operation of pay-TV services and is designed to be at the forefront of customer satisfaction in both the services offered and the user experience it delivers,” said Holger Ippach, SVP Middleware & Multiscreen for NAGRA. “It is the pay-TV solution for the new cloud economy, providing pay-TV operators with the foundation to deliver a feature-rich, next-generation service while allowing them to maximize their content investment through new monetization capabilities. For consumers, it enables new customer journeys, blending traditional and modern paths to content that viewers today have come to expect. It benefits from the very latest in UI development and features so that all consumers can enjoy their favorite programs on any device, and discover new content they may not have thought of otherwise thanks to a new take on recommendations.”

The OpenTV Signature Edition leverages all the components of the OpenTV Suite – the OS, Platform, Experience and Player – along with pre-integrated set-top box hardware and a broad third-party and content network to help service providers deliver feature-rich, next generation of OTT and SVOD services faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Nagra