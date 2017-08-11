Nagra & Ampere Unveil 'TV Tribes'

CHESEAUX, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, in partnership with Ampere Analysis, a leading UK-based TV industry research firm, today released “Television Tribes,” a study that reveals the new reality of pay-TV consumer viewing types and outlines how operators can unlock new revenue opportunities by catering to their complex needs with relevant content, experiences and technology. The study, which surveyed consumers across ten advanced countries globally, identifies five unique “Television Tribes”:

The research focuses on the Content Connoisseurs, the most valuable and fastest-growing consumer type, but also the most demanding, making up 24 percent of the global market. They are the biggest spenders, love their content and consume significantly more from SVoD sources than the average household. They want to assemble their own a-la-carte TV bundles and expect high-quality experiences across devices.

Nearly 80 percent of Content Connoisseurs cite online video platforms as their main source of TV and film content. They also predict their household will stop watching linear TV completely within five years, but their love of content makes them the most likely Tribe to subscribe to pay-TV services.

TV Traditionalists are the second most valuable Tribe for pay-TV operators. Representing 18 percent of market share, they are often overlooked in the multi-device and OTT era. This group is willing to pay for core TV services, including access to live sports and movies. They are also less likely to churn than any other Tribe, with only 9 percent saying they switched within the last six months.

The study goes further to identify key actions operators can undertake to help defend their position in a fast-changing environment, including: stacking the right services for each market segment, leveraging IP and cloud technology to launch new on-demand services quickly and cost-effectively, delivering a class-leading multiscreen user experience by embracing data analytics to improve customer insight and personalisation. Securing premium content across all screens and fighting online piracy also take on a new dimension in a more demanding always-connected market environment.

