Metrological Helps Liberty Global Launch Netflix

1/3/2017
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Metrological today announced a new method for operators to deploy premium OTT content on set top boxes (STBs). By using cloud-based frameworks and standardized key components, operators can streamline premium OTT integrations and speed up time to market. Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband company in the world, is the first to implement Metrological’s approach for its Netflix rollout.

Metrological defined a hybrid deployment architecture, leveraging an application framework that acts as a device and software agnostic abstraction layer streamlining the engineering and coding requirements for STBs. This approach also yields a smaller STB resource footprint, enabling operators to deploy premium OTT content on legacy devices.

Key aspects that have been addressed include:

  • Simplified player abstraction;
  • Security and provisioning;
  • Code streamlining, reducing the overall footprint and resource consumption; and
  • Lifecycle and application management.

    “Metrological's Application Platform, which is an integral part of Horizon TV, helped us to streamline this particular Netflix deployment and expedite the time to market,” said Doron Hacmon, Chief Product Officer, Liberty Global. “The flexibility of the platform allows us to continue to innovate by integrating new relevant services in a timely fashion.”

    Liberty Global has already launched the Netflix app in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, which will be followed by other countries throughout 2017.

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.