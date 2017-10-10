Metrological & ActiveVideo Bring OTT Content Experiences to Installed Devices

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Metrological and ActiveVideo today announced a joint solution that enables global pay-TV operators to rapidly deploy integrated OTT content experiences on existing set-top boxes. Two operators in the Caribbean and Latin America region plan to launch the integrated solution in 2018.

The joint solution combines the cloud virtualization capabilities of ActiveVideo CloudTV with the Metrological Application Platform, which integrates TV and Internet experiences with full lifecycle support for TV app stores and content. The cloud-based solution gives service providers the power to also deploy OTT content and rich user experiences on existing STBs that have limited resources and lack full HTML5 support. This offers the flexibility required for operators to provide OTT services to hitherto unserviceable markets.

"We share a common goal with ActiveVideo to make the implementation and management of rich, integrated user experiences easier and more cost effective," said Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO, Metrological. “By leveraging the cloud to virtualize CPE functions, we enable operators to quickly deploy and easily manage new OTT services on the millions of STBs that already are in the field.”

“By forging partnerships with complementary technologies, we are exponentially expanding the potential footprint for cloud virtualization,” said ActiveVideo President and CEO Jeff Miller. “Working with Metrological gives operators a new way to unify the customer experience across their entire CPE footprint, by using cloud-based technology to bring the latest OTT content and applications to their subscribers.”

The joint solution will be on display at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, October 18-20 in Denver in the Metrological booth (#1638).

Metrological

ActiveVideo