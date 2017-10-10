Kudelski Group Signs Patent Agreement With Roku

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland & PHOENIX Ariz. -- The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced a patent cross license and technology collaboration agreement with Roku Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of streaming set top boxes.

The comprehensive agreement provides each company the freedom to operate with respect to the other’s patent portfolios. The agreement also establishes a framework for the companies to collaborate on incorporating Kudelski’s security solutions with Roku’s platforms in the Pay TV market in the future.

“We are pleased to announce into this agreement with Roku and we look forward to the technology collaboration with Roku in the Pay TV market” said Joe Chernesky, Senior Vice-President, Intellectual Property and Innovation at the Kudelski Group.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Kudelski Group