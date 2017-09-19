KT Skylife Chooses Alticast for OTT Needs

SEOUL -- Alticast today announced that KT Skylife, the largest satellite broadcasting operator in South Korea, has selected the Alticast Ambient TV platform as the foundation for TELEBEE, a new end-to-end turnkey OTT service that will provide a competitive edge against Netflix, Hulu and other SVOD services.
Ambient TV has been specifically designed to allow fully-featured OTT services that can attract subscribers and generate revenue across all device platforms by offering a full suite of capabilities for the management, delivery, experience and security of content. Cloud-based and available via a TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) model, the new solution optimizes flexibility while minimizing initial pay-TV operator investment.
“KT Skylife has a long history of anticipating new trends and staying ahead of the technology curve,” said Joonhee Oh, Head of Alticast’s Cloud Business Unit. “By being first to market with Ambient TV, they rapidly and cost-effectively deliver a high-quality, highly-secure service that directly addresses the threat posed by SVOD providers.”
“Ambient TV is on the leading edge of technology innovation that is enabling us to create new service opportunities,” said Shinho Ryu, Head of Business Development for KT Skylife. “Working closely with Alticast has expedited KT Skylife’s entry into the OTT and TV Everywhere markets and development of additional paths to increased subscriber satisfaction.”
