& cplSiteName &

Facebook Flexes Its Video Muscle With Launch of 'Watch'

Aditya Kishore
8/10/2017
50%
50%

Facebook has announced the launch of Watch, a new 'channel' dedicated to video shows on the social network. It will be available across multiple devices -- mobile, computers, TV apps -- and will comprise multiple episodic shows (recorded and live).

Facebook announced the launch of the service, which will be made available soon to a limited number of users, via a post on its site Wednesday. The author of the post, Daniel Danker, Facebook's Director of Product, said that while users liked the "serendipity of discovering videos in News Feed," he felt they also wanted a dedicated place for video. That led the team to launch a video Tab for US users last year: Watch is designed to expand and improve that experience.

Facebook's New Video "Watch" Tab
Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook

Watch will be personalized and will have a "Watchlist" to remind users of shows waiting to be seen. It will list shows friends are watching, shows that spur the most comments and discussions, and the shows that make people laugh (i.e. that get the most "Ha Ha" comments). It also allows users to add and view comments, connect with friends directly while watching shows and join dedicated Facebook Groups for a particular show.

Danker also identified a few formats he thought would be well-suited to the nature of the video service. The first genre he listed was shows that engage with communities, citing Nas Daily, which is created along with fans of the show's producer. Other examples cited include: A motivational speaker who answers questions in real time; a show that instructs children how to cook a dish and then has them teach professional chefs; and a game per week from Major League Baseball (MLB).

Facebook has already funded some shows to demonstrate the community-oriented type of content that it believes will be successful on its platform. It's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has repeatedly talked about the importance of video to the social network's future strategy. (See Video Bigger Business Driver Than Messenger – Zuckerberg.)

In a post on Facebook yesterday, he noted: "We believe it's possible to rethink a lot of experiences through the lens of building community -- including watching video. Watching a show doesn't have to be passive. It can be a chance to share an experience and bring people together who care about the same things."

It makes sense for Facebook to try and create a new form of video entertainment, given the staggering quantity and variety now available across pay-TV, YouTube and the various subscription VoD services. And it's logical to try and take advantage of its huge base of 2 billion-plus monthly active users by linking interaction, discussion and "community" elements to the video experience.

But video viewing is primarily driven by more traditionally defined "premium" content -- high quality scripted comedies and dramas, and premium sports content. Others, such as Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube, are further along in terms of licensing, commissioning and distributing that kind of content. (See Twitter Ramps Up Premium Video Content.)

Still, Facebook is optimistic it can attract that kind of content as well. It's looking for more deals with major content providers such as the MLB as well as encouraging content creators and publishers to use its platform. While revenue shares and pricing have not been disclosed by the company, a report on TechCrunch states that content creators will receive 55% of ad revenue generated on their content, while Facebook keeps the rest.

The service is due to launch today, but only to a limited audience. The service will be launched across the US in coming weeks, and approximately 40 shows will be debuted to the broader audience on 28 August, according to sources quoted in a Business Insider report.

Given the size of Facebook's staggering user base, anything it does is likely to have an impact. But at the same time, there's a lot of video services out there. A straightforward Netflix-like strategy is unlikely to work for the company, so it does need to look at a different way to approach the market, even if the eventual goal is to become the primary source of all video entertainment across genres.

The key to the social network's success with video is how well it does two things: Firstly, whether it can develop the right content for the niche it is targeting, this "community-led" video experience, that combines high-quality production with comments, discussions and interaction; and secondly, whether it can integrate that content effectively with the user-generated content it offers via live streaming and news feed posts.

If it's able to engage viewers across both formats, then it should be possible to monetize those experiences. And it will provide a very strong foundation for the social network to then expand to more traditional, longer-form genres of content, such as TV shows and movies, taking on both pay-TV providers and the OTT heavyweights such as Netflix and Amazon.

— Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Google Fires Engineer Over Gender Manifesto
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/8/2017
Investors Flee US Rural Incumbents
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/3/2017
Will Messaging Market Leave Telecom Behind?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/8/2017
Automation, Machine Learning Key to YouTube Clean-Up
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/3/2017
CenturyLink Suffers More Broadband Pains
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/4/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Know It's in There! Click Here
Now how do I get it out...
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.