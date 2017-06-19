Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: investor calls for new BT boss; Altice moves towards full buyout of SFR; European Commission approves use of VULA products in Germany.
Telefónica is considering the launch of a Netflix-style OTT streaming service in Europe to make better use of its content portfolio, according to a report on Broadband TV News that cites Spanish newspaper El Pais. Currently, the operator's content only appears on its Movistar+ service, which, in terms of the European market, is only available in Spain. Telefonica is intending to invest €70 million (US$82.5 million) in producing its own content over the course of the next year.
A leading investor in BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is calling for a new man at the helm, telling the Daily Telegraph that CEO Gavin Patterson is "not the right man for the job." According to the report, the unnamed investor added: "What BT actually needed was a guy who could take on the regulator, not a retailer and marketer." BT's share price took a hammering at the start of 2017 after revelations that the financial irregularities at its Italian unit would incur a £530 million ($661 million) write-down in its results. (See Dodgy Italian Job Savages BT Earnings, Share Price Tanks.)
Altice , the France-based cable operator with global ambitions, has taken its stake in SFR to beyond 95%, paving the way for a full buyout, Reuters reports. Altice acquired its controlling stake in SFR, France's second-largest network operator, in late 2014 for $16.7 billion and then merged it with its existing French cable operation, Numericable. (See Altice Takes M&A Route to Impose New Strategy.)
The European Commission has approved the use of three German virtual access products that will allow the use of vectoring technology in a state-funded high-speed broadband rollout. Vectoring gets the best out of legacy copper lines, but one of its side-effects is that rival operators are no longer able to gain physical access to the individual copper lines once they have been subject to vectoring, hence the need for virtual unbundled local access (VULA) products. The Commission has now examined three VULA offerings, from Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), DNS:Net and NetCologne respectively, and given them the green light for use in the national next-generation access (NGA) program.
SoundCloud, the Berlin-based music streaming service that has struggled to make its hipness and popularity pay, says it has
the amount raised was $170 million.
As BBC reports that the amount raised was $170 million.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
Viavi's Koji Okamoto discusses CATV technology and trends with Alan Breznick of Light Reading. From DOCSIS 3.1 deployment to the impact of Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), bringing fiber closer to the home, and leveraging DWDM technology for business services.
At ANGA COM 2017, Cyrille Morelle, president and CEO of VeEX, updates Alan Breznick with VeEX's new products and technology. This includes VeSion cloud-based platform for network monitoring, AT2500-3G advanced spectrum analyzer and MTTplus-900 WiFi Air Expert module. He also comments on DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and Remote PHY technology.
Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja discusses with Carol Wilson the current status and trends in the SD-WAN market, Versa's innovation around building a software platform with broad contextualization, and the advantages that startups can bring to the SD-WAN market.
ARRIS's John Ulm says a major accomplishment of SCTE•ISBE's Energy 2020 program is increased focus on power cost and consumption, including inclusion of energy requirements in operators' RFPs and RFIs.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.