& cplSiteName &

Disney Gets Green Light on BAMTech Buy

Aditya Kishore
9/22/2017
50%
50%

Disney is cleared to acquire a majority stake in the video streaming technology platform BAMTech ahead of schedule. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an early termination notice yesterday, deciding there were no antitrust concerns raised by the deal.

Originally developed as an in-house streaming platform by MLBAM , the digital division of Major League Baseball (MLB), for streaming online coverage of baseball games, the platform was spun out into a separate unit in 2015. Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) acquired 33% of the unit in August last year for $1 billion. That investment also gave Disney the option of buying a majority stake, which it used earlier this year -- investing a further $1.58 billion to pick up an additional 42% of BAMTech. MLB and its 30 team owners will keep 15% of the company, and other investors including the National Hockey League (NHL) will retain minority shares.

BAMTech supports a number of video streaming providers including the PGA Tour, HBO's HBO NOW streaming service and of course, MLB and the NHL. Its primary competitors in this space are NBC's Playmaker Media and Turner Sports' iStreamPlanet, who recently announced a partnership for streaming various events. (See NBC's Black Is Ready to Play.)

Disney's investment in BAMTech is in part driven by a desire to launch its own direct-to-consumer services for children's and sports content (via the ESPN brand.) The media giant recently announced it would be ending its relationship with Netflix and launching its own streaming services in 2019. (See Disney Joins OTT Bandwagon.)

Details are sparse for both initiatives, but Disney is very clear about moving forward with a direct-to-consumer streaming strategy. It did disclose that the ESPN service will feature "10,000 live regional, national and international games and events a year, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis and college sports."

It also announced a partnership with streaming company iflix for distributing its content outside the US shortly after. Disney will have its own channel on iflix, which will include content from Disney's TV properties as well as Marvel and Pixar movies. (See Disney, iflix Team Up to Take Down Netflix.)

iflix claims more than 5 million subscribers worldwide. It is currently offered in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei, the Maldives, Pakistan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Cambodia, Nigeria and Kenya.

While the acquisition of BAMTech helps cement Disney's OTT strategy, it will face significant competition. A number of other content providers including CBS and Viacom are launching their own OTT services, and others are waiting in the wings. (See CBS Streaming Service to Expand Globally.)

And this is in addition to more established OTT services such as Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), Amazon Prime Video, Home Box Office Inc. (HBO) and Hulu LLC .

And there are suggestions that consumers may be getting frustrated by the number of OTT services available and the growing complexity involved with getting the content they want online. (See Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials.)

Disney has a unique brand and undoubtedly valuable content. BAMTech will give it a solid, proven platform to distribute that content. But the company should be concerned about the sheer number of new OTT services being launched, and how frustrating and expensive this is could all become for the average consumer.

— Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/20/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Comcast Shuts Down OTT Again
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/19/2017
Charter Has a Secret TV App for Colleges
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/20/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed