& cplSiteName &

DirecTV Now Preps Cloud DVR

Alan Breznick
9/1/2017
50%
50%

Scrambling to play catchup with the other skinny bundle OTT services in the US, DirecTV Now is reportedly planning to introduce a cloud DVR service that would let subscribers record a market-leading 100 hours of programming.

The move, as reported by TechCrunchand other websites, would enable the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) service to leapfrog the competition. It would also eliminate one of DirecTV Now's key disadvantages in the increasingly congested virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) space. Unlike some of its vMVPD rivals, DirecTV Now launched last fall without a cloud DVR component.

AT&T officials declined comment on the latest reports, reiterating that they're conducing beta testing for the next-generation video platform they are developing for DirecTV Now. But a spokesperson said the company will "have more to discuss soon." In July, the company announced that the new platform would enable it to deliver cloud DVR service to multiple devices, "a broad selection" of live TV channels and up to 30,000 video titles on-demand. (See AT&T Unveils Next-Gen Video Platform .)

According to the reports, the new DirecTV Now cloud DVR will allow subscribers to view and manage their recordings through a new “My Library” feature. In addition, subs will be able to add new recordings with the tap of a button.

It's not yet known how AT&T will price the DVR service and how much it will allow ad-skipping. Such competitive skinny bundle services as Sling TV, Sony Play-Station Vue, Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV are all over the board on both fronts, with some charging extra fees for cloud DVR service and some disabling the ad-skipping feature.

What is known is that DirecTV Now could use a boost. Although it got off to a strong start by signing up more than 200,000 customers in its first month last December, the service has floundered in the market since then, beset by technical glitches. Now, after fixing those problems and scaling the 500,000-sub level, AT&T is ramping up marketing of the service. It also announced earlier this week that it has signed up 25 more broadcast network affiliates for the virtual pay-TV platform. (See FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review.)

Want to know more about video and TV market trends? Check out our dedicated video services content channel here on Light Reading.

Meanwhile, cable operators continue to dip further into the OTT space after years of avoiding it. In the latest development, Comcast has quietly begun to test a YouTube app on its X1 set-tops, according to a report today in Multichannel News. In markets like Denver, YouTube is appearing in the app section of the X1 guide for some customers. In February, Comcast announced plans to integrate YouTube into its more than 10 million X1 set-tops, about half a year after it began integrating a Netflix app into the X1 platform. (See Comcast Brings YouTube to the Living Room.)

Finally, YouTube TV has confirmed reports that it's launching service in another 12 markets throughout the US, continuing the nationwide rollout that started in April.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, >Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
LRTV Documentaries
Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Uber's New Boss? Expedia CEO Is Chosen One
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 8/28/2017
FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/29/2017
'Anti-Dolby' HDR10+ Alliance Announced
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/30/2017
T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/31/2017
Deutsche Telekom Unveils Major Content Push
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/1/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.