Consolidated Communications Customers Offers HBO Now

NEW YORK and MATTOON, Ill. -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has reached an agreement with Home Box Office, Inc. to bring HBO NOW®, a standalone streaming service to its broadband customers. HBO NOW provides audiences with instant access to all of HBO—addictive series, unforgettable movies, thought-provoking documentaries, thrilling sports programs and entertaining comedy and music specials—and customers will have access to a 30-day free trial offer.

“We’re very excited to build upon our partnerships with Consolidated Communications and bring the best HBO entertainment to their broadband customers,” said Cheryl Tuverson, director, domestic network distribution, HBO. “This deal represents the commitment our companies share to evolve with our audiences, bringing them the very best programming in all the ways they want to access it.” “The addition of HBO Now further enhances our streaming content offering giving customers instant access to all of HBO,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “We’re excited to be among the first cable providers in the U.S. to offer HBO Now giving our broadband customers even more in-demand content.”

Consolidated customers can sign up for a 30-day introductory free trial of HBO NOW. After signing up, customers can access the service by downloading the HBO NOW app on their Android phone or tablet, Amazon FireTV, Fire Tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku and selecting their affiliate from the drop down menu of providers. Upon initial registration, customers sign in to watch their favorite HBO programming on their mobile device or on their computer at HBONOW.com. Following the introductory free offer, HBO NOW will be available for a monthly subscription of $14.99.

