& cplSiteName &

Consolidated Communications Customers Offers HBO Now

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/4/2017
50%
50%

NEW YORK and MATTOON, Ill. -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has reached an agreement with Home Box Office, Inc. to bring HBO NOW®, a standalone streaming service to its broadband customers. HBO NOW provides audiences with instant access to all of HBO—addictive series, unforgettable movies, thought-provoking documentaries, thrilling sports programs and entertaining comedy and music specials—and customers will have access to a 30-day free trial offer.

“We’re very excited to build upon our partnerships with Consolidated Communications and bring the best HBO entertainment to their broadband customers,” said Cheryl Tuverson, director, domestic network distribution, HBO. “This deal represents the commitment our companies share to evolve with our audiences, bringing them the very best programming in all the ways they want to access it.” “The addition of HBO Now further enhances our streaming content offering giving customers instant access to all of HBO,” said Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications. “We’re excited to be among the first cable providers in the U.S. to offer HBO Now giving our broadband customers even more in-demand content.”

Consolidated customers can sign up for a 30-day introductory free trial of HBO NOW. After signing up, customers can access the service by downloading the HBO NOW app on their Android phone or tablet, Amazon FireTV, Fire Tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Chromecast or Roku and selecting their affiliate from the drop down menu of providers. Upon initial registration, customers sign in to watch their favorite HBO programming on their mobile device or on their computer at HBONOW.com. Following the introductory free offer, HBO NOW will be available for a monthly subscription of $14.99.

Consolidated Communications Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Steve Saunders sits down with RIFT.io FTO Matt Harper to learn how a bunch of telecom veterans are tackling the core issues behind NFV.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
AT&T: Is It a Bird? A Plane? No, It's a COW!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/27/2017
The Strange Case of Gas Pumps & Bluetooth Skimmers
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/28/2017
Amazon Heats Up TV Hardware Battle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/28/2017
Blockbuster Makes a Comeback in the Nordics
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/29/2017
Trump Pulls a Trump on Infrastructure Strategy
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/29/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Now That's a Good Connection! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed