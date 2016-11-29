Comcast Announces Video Help for Content Providers

DENVER, Colo. -- Comcast Technology Solutions, whose portfolio includes the Video Platform for video management, publication, distribution and monetization, today expanded its all-in-one direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution to help content providers quickly and cost effectively build, launch and manage over-the-top (OTT) experiences. The turnkey solution supports a variety of monetization models, with maximum flexibility and simplified pricing for customers. The announcement of these expanded capabilities follows shortly after the recent unveiling of Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Content providers are increasingly interested in establishing direct-to-consumer businesses, but quickly become overwhelmed by the challenges of building, deploying and managing OTT solutions seamlessly across any screen,” said Barry Tishgart, vice president Comcast Technology Solutions. "Customers want simplicity, repeatability and speed, but they don’t want to be locked into a one-size-fits all approach that can’t evolve with their audiences and business needs. Our turnkey solution enables content providers to reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, and optimize their workflows, user experience and monetization models as needed.”

The expanded D2C solution offers complete video processing, management, multi-CDN distribution, and playout capabilities as well as a powerful out-of-the box suite of monetization options spanning subscription management, promotion, storefront enablement and billing. The solution is built with an innovative UX integration layer that allows UX providers to easily develop pre-integrated multi-platform application templates for maximum speed and flexibility.

