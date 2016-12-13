CenturyLink Embraces OTT Video

& cplSiteName &

CenturyLink is viewing its IPTV service, Prism TV, through a different, much less favorable prism.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), the third-largest US telco by subscribers, is "now de-emphasizing" its full-fledged IPTV service because of rising content costs in favor of a new, leaner OTT video service that it plans to launch later this year. With the carrier now conducting trials of the planned OTT service in four (undisclosed) markets, it intends to launch commercial service in those markets early this spring and then expand its reach throughout the rest of the year.

In their fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this week, CenturyLink executives said they are also exploring the idea of licensing the new DirecTV Now OTT service from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). That not-so-skinny streaming service, launched at the end of November, netted more than 200,000 video subscribers in its first month despite some technical glitches and less-than-rave reviews from early users. (See AT&T Swears by DirecTV Now .)

"We're looking at every option," said CenturyLink President and CEO Glen Post in answer to an analyst's question, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the company's earnings call. "If we can get a better deal or we can get some of our content costs down and get the same type of service available with a DirecTV Now, we'll certainly take a look at that. We are talking to all of our service providers, looking at every possibility there."

CenturyLink's embrace of OTT video, following a lengthy incubation period, comes even as Prism TV continues to make steady subscriber gains for the carrier. The telco reported picking up 7,000 IPTV subscribers in the fourth quarter and 40,000 subs over the entire year, boosting its total to 325,000.

But those new pay-TV subscribers are increasingly coming at a hefty price. On the earnings call, CenturyLink executives lamented that surging video programming costs are cutting deeply into their profit margins and turning Prism TV into more of a loss leader than a profit center for the company.

Content costs for Prism TV "have really gone out of sight the last couple of years," Post said. "If you look at the margins, sometimes actually negative margins… We have to make a truck roll and the cost of provisioning really makes it difficult from a returns standpoint for really driving the kind of returns we need."

Indeed, CenturyLink reported that its operating expenses for its consumer business segment climbed $15 million on a year-over-year basis in the fall quarter, or 2.4%, largely due to higher programming costs for Prism TV. Over the same period, the company's consumer strategic revenues rose $11 million, or 1.4%, primarily because of Prism TV.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

inkstainedwretch
inkstainedwretch,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
2/10/2017 | 1:50:16 PM
Something's Got To Give
Pressure on service providers from Wall Street and investors to keep increasing ARPU. Pressure on programmers from Wall Street and investors to extract more money from their distributors. Meanwhile, more and more consumers looking for ways to economize in a challenging jobs market are reevaluating their TV subscription options. Cost/bit for video delivery doesn't seem to be falling fast enough -- at least not yet. I can't see how the tension among these trends is sustainable for much longer.

-- Brian Santo

-- Brian Santo
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.