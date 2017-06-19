& cplSiteName &

Apple Takes $1B Bite at TV Business – Report

Mari Silbey
8/16/2017
50%
50%

Apple is always on the cusp of revolutionizing the television business. Or at least that's what pundits have predicted for years.

In the latest installment of Apple's TV saga, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the company plans to spend $1 billion on original content over the next year. The goal, according to the report, is to move into the premium programming space, making Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) a competitor to OTT giants Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Home Box Office Inc. (HBO) and more.

Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue has hinted previously that the company envisions a larger role for itself in the television market, one that extends beyond the company's Apple TV hardware, iTunes and the latest incarnation of Apple Music, which includes Apple's first original -- and unscripted -- video series Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke. In fact, Cue wooed well-known TV executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg over to Apple in June, stating at the time, "We have exciting plans in store for customers and can't wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple -- there is much more to come."

However, Apple has a very checkered past when it comes to TV, and a lot to prove if it wants to take on a market that's already been disrupted, fragmented and generally thrown into a chaotic frenzy.

Screenshot of Apple's new 'Carpool Karaoke' show available through Apple Music
Screenshot of Apple's new "Carpool Karaoke" show available through Apple Music

Working in Apple's favor
On the plus side for Apple, the company has a lot of money. One billion dollars doesn't even make a dent in the company's cash reserves, which is good because Netflix, the largest of the OTT video streamers, is planning to spend about $6 billion this year on its own content budget.

Second, Apple has several links in the video service chain already in place, including a massive consumer hardware presence, and billing relationships with TV viewers through iTunes and iOS.

Third, because OTT video services have exploded over the last few years, Apple doesn't have to take on the hard work of re-training consumers about the way they watch television. That burden's already been shouldered, and Apple can take advantage of the results. Note that traditional pay-TV providers are already losing customers to cord-cutting and OTT services, as evidenced in the second quarter when operators shed nearly 1 million subscribers over a three-month period. (See Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered?)

Want to know more about video and TV market trends? Check out our dedicated video services content channel here on Light Reading.

What's missing from the picture
The one major thing Apple doesn't have to support a new TV service is broadband infrastructure. Broadband will always be the ace up the sleeve for cable and telecom companies, who can use Internet service as a lure for video customers. Further, by owning the last mile, ISPs control how video is ultimately delivered to consumers, meaning all OTT providers are dependent to one degree or another on the infrastructure systems that operators maintain. In theory, that shouldn't matter because ISPs want customers to be happy with the quality of their Internet service and have also promised to treat all network traffic equally. But in reality, Apple -- like all OTT players -- still has to navigate around issues like interconnection and caching agreements with ISPs to make a TV service work.

And of course, the fight over net neutrality (i.e., that promise to treat all traffic equally) hasn't ended, and likely won't any time soon. (See Net Neutrality, Here We Go Again.)

Wild cards
There are a number of factors that might tip the balance toward success or failure for Apple's TV ambitions. For example, while Apple might not be a broadband provider, it has built its own content delivery network, one which Frost & Sullivan analyst Dan Rayburn estimates was already carrying 75% of Apple traffic more than a year ago. That CDN could prove a serious boon to the company if Apple can mimic the Netflix strategy of using an in-house content delivery network to control costs and improve video delivery performance.

On another front, there's the issue of how the rest of the market reacts to Apple. Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK), for instance, has said it wants to become the aggregator of aggregators in the video market. But does that mean Comcast would carry an Apple TV service on its X1 platform the way it now carries Netflix? And how important would or wouldn't that support be to Apple's economics? (See Comcast: X1 Strong, No Need to Go OTT Today.)

Most of all, there's the question of how Apple executes on its TV vision. The company is known for delivering a premium user experience, but in the video business, Apple controls fewer of the variables in the delivery chain. That's kept Apple from tackling the industry head-on before. Only time will tell if it's ready to do so now.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (0) comments

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered?
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/14/2017
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Analyst Nolle: Fundamental Errors Plague NFV
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/11/2017
Snapchat Misses Estimates, Eyes Reality Shows
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/11/2017
ATIS: Connected Car Security an Industry-Wide Issue
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/10/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
We Know a Tough Day When We See One Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.