WOW Taps Synacor for New Customer Portal

BUFFALO, N.Y. & ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation’s leading broadband providers, today announced that the companies have launched a new WOW! customer portal, and renewed, extended, and expanded their partnership. The agreement continues the current relationship that covers portal, advertising, and email services.

WOW!’s residential customers will have an upgraded portal experience, enhanced with Synacor’s Advanced Cloud ID solution, which simplifies the WOW! TV Everywhere login experience. Now, WOW! TV subscribers will only have to sign in on devices once to access authenticated TV Everywhere apps. Once a user is signed into one app, all other participating provider apps on a connected TV or mobile device will automatically log the user into all other supported apps requiring authentication.

“Today's customers have extremely high expectations – especially as it relates to their TV experience – and we want to provide them with a rich and safe environment regardless of which device they are using,” said Brian Hoekelman, Vice President of Product at WOW!. “Synacor has been a great partner for us, and we are looking forward to giving our customers even more with this expanded partnership.”

Synacor Inc.