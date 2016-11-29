Viaccess-Orca Acquires BigHill

PARIS -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that it has acquired BigHill, a Finland-based software company that specializes in developing mobile apps for TV content. An agreement between the two companies was reached in December 2016. Adding a mobile TV app solution to its rich product and solutions portfolio will allow Viaccess-Orca to offer content providers an end-to-end solution for a rich and immersive content experience on any device.

"This acquisition reinforces our mobile-centric solutions portfolio, allowing content service providers to deliver the best possible video experience on all screens, speed up time to market for new offerings, increase operational readiness, and manage the user experience with consistency across all devices," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "We're thrilled to welcome BigHill to the Viaccess-Orca family and promise to continue driving high-quality, secure, and immersive mobile TV experiences."

BigHill's team has more than 20 years of international experience in the areas of mobile software and devices. Since 2009, BigHill has provided mobile TV applications to Orange on iOS® and Android™ devices.

Viaccess-Orca