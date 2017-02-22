TalkTalk Deploys CSG for TV Revamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (February 28, 2017) — CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted global partner to launch and monetize digital services, today announced that its Ascendon digital services platform will power new ways for TalkTalk TV customers to view, browse, rent or buy a wide range of video content, whether at home or on-the-go.

TalkTalk is a quad-play communications service provider (CSP), offering pay television, voice, broadband, and mobile services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom. TalkTalk chose Ascendon to further elevate its TV offering as a competitive digital service, aligned with consumer demand for access to video content anytime, anywhere, across devices.

Ascendon will provide an intuitive app-based storefront and other services that will allow consumers to access titles from TalkTalk TV’s video product catalog through the set-top box or mobile devices.

CSG International