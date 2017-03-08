GCI Taps Synacor for TV Everywhere Help

BUFFALO, NY and ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, August 10, 2017 – Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) and GCI today announced that the companies have expanded their partnership. The multiyear agreement includes an upgrade to Synacor’s hosted email platform and deployment of Synacor Advanced Cloud ID to streamline the subscriber login experience on connected TVs and mobile devices. Users will be able to seamlessly access video content across devices without having to repeatedly enter passwords.

Synacor’s Advanced Cloud ID solution simplifies the subscriber TV Everywhere login experience anywhere end users access their services, whether in-home on their Wi-Fi network, on a connected TV or on mobile. GCI users will only have to sign in once on devices to access authenticated TV Everywhere apps. Once a user is signed into one app, any other app on any device, from participating providers will automatically log the user into all other supported apps requiring authentication.

“At GCI, we are constantly working to improve our service and deliver the best experience possible to our customers,” said Heather Handyside, GCI’s director of corporate communications. “Our customers will have a richer and more secure digital experience powered by Synacor’s innovative technology platform.”

“We’re honored to be expanding our partnership with GCI,” said John Kavanagh, Executive Director of Identity Management Solutions at Synacor. “Through our joint efforts, we are delivering a more seamless customer experience deepening GCI’s engagement with its customers.”

About Advanced Cloud ID

Synacor Advanced Cloud ID is the industry’s only end-to-end identity platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience anywhere end users access their video services. Whether viewing in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on mobile with an iOS or Android mobile phone or tablet, users can get to the content they want faster and with less headaches. GCI subscribers will benefit from the following features:

• Apple Single Sign-On & Mobile SSO: Eliminate the need to repeatedly enter passwords inside each pay TV application. With Apple SSO, GCI customers simply allow each TV programmer app to verify that they subscribe to a requested channel.

• Device Rendezvous for Connected TV Login: Subscriptions seamlessly verified so users can access pay TV content without having to login again across TV Everywhere apps on Apple TVs. Brute Force Attack Prevention: Enhanced security to protect subscriber personally identifiable information and block attacks from malicious actors, including botnets serving brute force attacks.