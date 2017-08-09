Conax Announces Arena Flexible Multiscreen Hub

AMSTERDAM -- Conax, a Kudelski Group company (SIX: KUD: S) and a leader in total content and service protection for digital entertainment services, announces the launch of its modular multiscreen hub, Conax Arena. The new end-2-end offering enables unique flexibility for operators and encompasses all key components needed to launch a complete multiscreen offering - reducing cost, complexity and time-to-market. Conax Arena is pre-integrated with a wide range of partner technologies representing the entire value chain for providing an E2E operator multiscreen offering. The fully-featured Arena hub has been developed to provide a future-oriented, easy to deploy and manage service enabling operators to aggressively innovate their consumer offering by embracing multiscreen - from simple streaming service to the advanced viewing experience.
The Conax Arena multiscreen hub is built on benchmark security back-end Conax Contego and based on Conax’ holistic approach to content security. Combining Contego with Conax CMS, along with its middleware and application partners, it is already pre-integrated with most major encoders, CDNs and STB vendors. The Conax Content Management System (CMS) is an open, cloud based, end-to-end CMS for managing, publishing, and distributing live and on demand video services.
Conax Arena provides pay-TV operators with a concrete solution to the growing challenges created by international streaming services and changing customer preferences. The unique Arena strategy enables a wide range of options based on leading pre-integrated partner technology. Tapping the flexibility of the highly flexible Conax Arena multiscreen offering, service providers can now deploy a complete E2E solution adapted to their local market without costly customization – and without having to compromise on a one-size-fits-all solution.
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.