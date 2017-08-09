Conax Announces Arena Flexible Multiscreen Hub

AMSTERDAM -- Conax, a Kudelski Group company (SIX: KUD: S) and a leader in total content and service protection for digital entertainment services, announces the launch of its modular multiscreen hub, Conax Arena. The new end-2-end offering enables unique flexibility for operators and encompasses all key components needed to launch a complete multiscreen offering - reducing cost, complexity and time-to-market. Conax Arena is pre-integrated with a wide range of partner technologies representing the entire value chain for providing an E2E operator multiscreen offering. The fully-featured Arena hub has been developed to provide a future-oriented, easy to deploy and manage service enabling operators to aggressively innovate their consumer offering by embracing multiscreen - from simple streaming service to the advanced viewing experience.

The Conax Arena multiscreen hub is built on benchmark security back-end Conax Contego and based on Conax’ holistic approach to content security. Combining Contego with Conax CMS, along with its middleware and application partners, it is already pre-integrated with most major encoders, CDNs and STB vendors. The Conax Content Management System (CMS) is an open, cloud based, end-to-end CMS for managing, publishing, and distributing live and on demand video services.

Conax Arena provides pay-TV operators with a concrete solution to the growing challenges created by international streaming services and changing customer preferences. The unique Arena strategy enables a wide range of options based on leading pre-integrated partner technology. Tapping the flexibility of the highly flexible Conax Arena multiscreen offering, service providers can now deploy a complete E2E solution adapted to their local market without costly customization – and without having to compromise on a one-size-fits-all solution.

Conax AS