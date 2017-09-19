Comcast Adds X1 App to LG TVs

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast and LG Electronics USA today announced Xfinity TV customers will be able to access their cable service via the Xfinity TV Partner app on 2017 and 2018 LG webOS Smart TVs beginning in 2018.

Featuring the Emmy Award-winning X1 guide, the app will allow Xfinity TV customers to watch live and on demand programming, including local broadcast and Public, Educational and Governmental channels, as well as their cloud DVR recordings, delivered over Comcast’s secure private managed network on LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs led by the critically acclaimed LG OLED and LG SUPER UHD TVs.

“With our award-winning webOS user experience, Comcast customers will be able to take advantage of an easy-to-use interface and fast application performance on 2017 and 2018 webOS-enabled TVs,” said Matt Durgin, Head of Content Innovation for LG Electronics USA. “Working with Comcast will bring these experiences to our customers so they can seamlessly enjoy their favorite content on our award-winning 4K Ultra HD TV line-up without the need for a set-top box.”

Comcast launched the Xfinity TV Partner Program last year to expand the range of retail devices Xfinity TV customers can use to access the programming that is included with their subscription. Leveraging open standard HTML5 technology, the Xfinity TV Partner Program provides a common framework that smart TV, TV-connected and IP-enabled retail device manufacturers can use to develop an Xfinity TV Partner app for their device so that Xfinity TV customers can access their cable service in their homes without the need to lease a set-top box from Comcast.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

LG Electronics Inc. (London: LGLD; Korea: 6657.KS)