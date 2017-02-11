You.i TV Named to Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50

OTTAWA, Canada -- Driven by global success as a leading provider of video app experience platforms for media brands, You.i TV has earned a berth in the Deloitte Canada’s Technology Fast 50 for the second straight year.
You.i TV earned the recognition based on a 499% increase in revenues over the past five years – a product of a growing customer base that includes TBS/TNT, Cartoon Network, FilmStruck and other Turner brands, as well as Disney, Fox International and other major sports and entertainment companies.
“Our team’s single-minded focus on helping customers create amazing experiences on every screen is streamlining how apps are created and updated, transforming how viewers engage with their video content,” said Jason Flick, CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman of You.i TV. “Our winning formula of close attention to customer needs, tremendous determination and inspired innovation is fueling rapid growth and long-term business success.”
“New technologies have disrupted various industries in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Fast 50 winners have led the way and I can’t wait to see where they take us next.”
Since being named to the Deloitte Canada’s Fast 50 for the first time last year, You.i TV has continued to foster innovative approaches that are powering the development of new experiences for media companies and consumers. Platform and operating advances such as the extension of single code-base portability to all Roku devices and the near-term support for React Native, the Facebook-backed Open Source Javascript project, are enabling more efficient cross platform development and laying the foundation for future business opportunities.
