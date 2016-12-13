China Unicom Uses Ericsson Tech to Boost iQiYi Video Experience

STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced today that it has been collaborating with China's leading video streaming service provider iQIYI and major telecommunication operator China Unicom to provide better app experiences for iQIYI' s users.

Founded in April 2010, iQIYI is the largest internet and mobile video service provider in China. Latest statistics show that as many as 470 million devices used the iQIYI App during the month of November 2016, making it the most-used video streaming app in China market. Meanwhile, iQIYI also offers entertainment and lifestyle services ranging from reading, gaming, social network, to movie ticketing, live streaming, and e-commerce business.

As part of the efforts to bring more audience for iQIYI, mobile network operators need to deliver connectivity optimized for app users. This means meeting demands of the continually evolving ecosystem of apps. To that end, Ericsson and iQIYI provide a testing and optimization methodology aimed at continually boosting network performance through its App Experience Optimization solution.

