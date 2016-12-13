AT&T Issues $1B Profit Warning for Q4 2016

AT&T on Friday reported a $1 billion pre-tax profit warning for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The loss is related to changes in assumptions about its pension and post-retirement plan obligations. The change will be recorded as an adjustment in its fourth-quarter results, which are due to be released on Wednesday.

Despite the pre-tax profit warning, AT&T's shares rose 1.10% on Friday. This is because AT&T also revealed that it had added 200,000 subscribers to its DirecTV Now service.

DirecTV Now is a mobile TV service that can be streamed to a variety of devices. It was launched on November 30, 2016, and so the subscriber growth represents just a month of additions. (See AT&T Debuts DirecTV Now on New Video Platform.)

The uptick will be welcome news to AT&T, which lost 268,000 wireless subscribers on a monthly contract in the third quarter.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading