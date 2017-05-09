Nagra Supports StarHub’s Transition to IP

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that it has completed the end-to-end integration of StarHub’s multi-network pay-TV services into the operator’s brand new Hubtricity facility. As lead system integrator on the project, NAGRA delivered the seamless migration of the operator’s 280 channels spanning cable, IP and OTT networks into Hubtricity, marking StarHub’s transition to an IP infrastructure. The move also provides StarHub with the foundation to deliver the next generation of IP-enabled pay-TV services to its customers.

The new media headend boasts master control facilities and robust IP network systems designed by NAGRA to enable new capabilities for Singapore’s leading pay-TV service provider while reducing cost of ownership. NAGRA also provided consultancy and project management services in the design and installation of the facility.

“Hubtricity houses our converged command cockpit which delivers our vision of providing world-class services to our customers. A state-of-the-art facility, it also serves as the premier hub for emerging technologies and innovation in the region,” said Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub. “As a longstanding partner, NAGRA was instrumental in bringing all the pieces together through their deep knowledge of pay-TV networks, their TV-centric system integration skills and vast network of partners.”

