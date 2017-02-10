Long-Time New York IPTV Provider Switches Middleware

GERMANTOWN, N.Y. -- As G-Tel presses forward with an aggressive fiber expansion into new areas of the Hudson River Valley of New York, the decision was made to switch to the Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware service. According to General Manager Jason Shelton, as the company is in growth mode they wanted a middleware solution that would positively influence the experience for the staff and customers at G-Tel.
Shelton says he is appreciative of the complete turnaround with regards to the amount of support and information that comes from Innovative Systems. He adds, “We went from virtually no contact with our previous vendor to being almost bombarded, in a good way, with information about this service.”
Shelton says, “Paying for a service like this based on subscriber counts really allows us to provide our rural customers a big city, big cable experience that fits our growth plan very well as we will be ramping up to five rural cable franchises.” Shelton went on to say that because of the capital expenses related to
their fiber expansion the Innovative Systems subscription program was a great fit for their company.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.