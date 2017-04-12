Imagine Communications Names New CEO

DALLAS -- Imagine Communications, a portfolio company of The Gores Group and a leader in empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative technology innovation, today announced that Tom Cotney has been named CEO of the company, effective immediately. Current CEO Charlie Vogt is joining The Gores Group as a Senior Advisor to continue to drive M&A and business development activities at Imagine. The two executives will work closely to continue the momentum and growth at Imagine Communications while also ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

“Over the past four years, Imagine has transformed the media industry by becoming the first company to deliver on its vision of an all IP/cloud network for playout and master control,” said Alec Gores, founder, Chairman and CEO of The Gores Group. “I want to acknowledge and personally thank Charlie for his leadership in driving this massive transformation and placing Imagine’s technology at the forefront of the industry. Sharing our vision of where the industry is heading, Tom is uniquely qualified to build on this momentum and I welcome him in his new role.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Imagine to the next level,” said Mr. Cotney. “Business models in transformation have become the norm in almost every company today. I can’t thank Charlie and the team enough for building Imagine into one of the market leading, long-term players in this industry.”

Mr. Cotney has spent 20 of his 30-year career partnering, selling to and competing in the telecommunications and mobile technology industries. He served as General Manager of the Communications Sector at IBM Global Services and has been a CEO and board member for a number of privately held companies. Mr. Cotney will also join the board of directors of Imagine.

