Evolution Digital Launches Live Streaming Service

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Evolution Digital today announces the launch of a new app-based streaming video service, eVUE-NOW!, for cable and telecommunications operators across the U.S., enabling the delivery of a cost-effective skinny package of local broadcast and cable channels to consumer-owned streaming devices. The service also provides access to free IP Video on Demand content provided by the operator.

End-users will be able to view content on the leading consumer-owned streaming devices. The initial version of eVUE-NOW! delivers operator-branded apps to iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Android mobile devices. To further simplify the process, customers will be able to sign up for service through a web-based portal with automatic credit card billing managed by Evolution Digital. With the packaged eVUE-NOW! service, cable operators can quickly introduce and acquire new subscribers, as well as recapture cord cutters at a cost that makes sense to the consumer.

eVUE-NOW! also provides a competitive TV viewing experience featuring record, pause and fast-forward capabilities. The service allows viewers to automatically record a select number of programs per week, including TV shows, movies and events, which are stored in the cloud. Customers can then watch those recorded programs at a time that is convenient to them with full trick play modes. Viewers can select up to 20 programs to record and store that content for up to one week. After one week, the intuitive system then automatically replaces the stored program with the next available episode of that series or event.

Evolution Digital LLC