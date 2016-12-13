Cablevisión Argentina & Ciena Deploy 200G Network
Light Reading
HANOVER, Md. -- Cablevisión Argentina is laying the groundwork to meet the surging demands for high-speed internet and video offerings including IPTV Project FLOW, an innovative service that offers Video on Demand, digital video recording and original content to any device connected to the internet. Utilizing Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) converged packet optical solutions, the network enhancements will also provide the needed scalable bandwidth to support Cablevisión Argentina’s internet service provider division – Fibertel.
Key Facts:
- As Cablevisión Argentina’s customers have migrated from analog cable TV to high-definition digital packages, the demand on its metro network has increased by 50 percent per year. Ciena’s 200G solution adds flexibility and increased capacity to not only meet this demand, but also scale to future-proof Cablevisión Argentina’s network assets.
- OTT and multiple screen services like FLOW are driving more traffic to the network and creating new opportunities for unpredictable demands. With Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, the network can react as needed, allowing customers to access the programming they desire. The platform also doubles the capacity of Cablevisión Argentina’s metro network while reducing costs, space and power needs. Additionally, Ciena’s flexible grid photonics allows Cablevisión Argentina to respond to unpredictable traffic demands and seamlessly scale to higher capacity wavelengths, such as 400G, when needed.
-
With this new 200G metro network, Cablevisión Argentina can quickly and cost efficiently deliver new high-speed services, utilizing the same 6500 platform deployed across its long-haul and regional networks.
- Argentina, Ciena is also providing a full range of professional services via its Ciena Specialist Services portfolio.
Cablevisión
Ciena Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)