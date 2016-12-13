Sky Deploys Nokia's Velocix

ESPOO, Finland -- Sky's expansion of on-demand premium video content is creating unprecedented growth in customer traffic. This increasingly challenges delivery resources and operational costs across the company's entertainment and communications service networks. Deployment of the Nokia Velocix CDN allows Sky to temporarily cache content closer to customers in localized cloud data centers to reduce transportation costs and improve the customer experience.
Nokia is providing its Velocix Managed Service expertise - via its CDN Network Operations Center - to assure faster time-to-market for Sky, which will gain fuller control of design, implementation, and operations. In particular, the new solution provides better visibility for traffic demands and flows, ensuring greater predictability of performance and network usage compared to its current CDN service.
The migration of existing Sky services to the Velocix CDN was seamless. Using the advanced features of the Velocix Proxy Language, call flows were easily customized without requiring product development.
Key Facts
Deployment of Nokia's Velocix CDN across the Sky UK network satisfies the content demands of millions of customers subscribing to both broadband and satellite services. Traffic has been live in the network since the end of 2015.
Sky can modify how a request for content from subscribers is treated depending on a user's location or device. This opens up a wealth of personalization opportunities to improve the customer experience, or traffic management on the network.
Nokia solution currently serves the Sky On Demand service content. Sky and Nokia are jointly working to expand the Velocix solution to also support Sky Go and Now TV services for live TV and video on demand.
The Velocix solution gives Sky greater deployment efficiencies in terms of data center density and footprint, as well as power and connectivity options.
