& cplSiteName &

Qwilt Opens Up at the Edge

Mari Silbey
2/9/2017
50%
50%

Qwilt is a years-long player in the content delivery space, and after having made a name for itself in transparent caching, the company is now taking its technology a step further with the launch of its new Open Edge Cloud platform.

What is an Open Edge Cloud? In Qwilt Inc. 's case, it's a platform that combines virtual storage nodes with a centralized management system and an open API. (See Qwilt Unveils Open Edge Cloud.)

But to understand what that means, you first have to take a step back and examine transparent caching.

As consumers continue to stream more and more video, service providers are seeking new solutions to manage network capacity demands. Unfortunately for operators, while they can control the video they themselves transmit, they have minimal control over the online video streaming on to their networks from other sources. That's where transparent caching comes into play. Operators can store popular over-the-top content in their last-mile networks so that requested video streams have a shorter distance to travel to reach their viewers. Not only that, but service providers can set up policy rules with transparent caching so that popular content is automatically selected for edge storage without the need for manual intervention.

Qwilt has been doing transparent caching for about five years now, but with the Open Edge Cloud it's expanding the value proposition of its technology by creating a more programmable interface and promoting its open API to other CDNs and content publishers. The idea is to build scale. The more companies connect to Qwilt's ecosystem for managing and automating content delivery, the more Qwilt has to offer service providers looking to cut down on the burden of massive video traffic originating from multiple sources. As Qwilt puts it, that open API "serves as a single point of integration for access to worldwide Open Edge Cloud infrastructure."

Want to learn the latest on video and broadband technology developments? Sign up now for Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event on March 21-22, at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver.

The intelligence aspect of Qwilt's caching technology is centralized in the cloud, but equally important to the system are the virtual nodes Qwilt has deployed in the edge networks of more than 120 operators worldwide. (See Mediacom Caches OTT With Qwilt.)

These nodes are entirely software-based and sit typically just before the last major network hop to a consumer's home. In a cable network, for instance, these virtual nodes are deployed in a cable modem termination system (CMTS) at a headend or hub site.

However, while a CMTS may define the network edge today, Qwilt is also looking at pushing its virtual nodes even further in the future... into customer premises equipment like broadband gateways.

"We've done some pilots on that front, on doing the deepest edge cloud possible from within the home where the focus was primarily about pre-population of content," says VP of Product Marketing Dan Sahar. "The open caching API allows for this use case to happen, for the pre-positioning of content. And we see the home use case as a second-generation of the Edge Cloud, but it's definitely progressing as well, and there's activity I think both on the storage vendor front, and some initial trials that some operators are doing."

Qwilt has other expansion plans for its Open Edge Cloud as well. While the company has focused entirely on bandwidth-intensive media and software delivery so far, Sahar sees an opportunity ahead with applications like augmented reality, virtual reality and various Internet of Things (IoT) services.

"Down the road, I would say the thing that is right around the corner is to use the same capability and focus on latency-sensitive application," says Sahar. "So not necessarily things that require a lot of storage, but more things that require split-second reaction time ... [There's a] range of applications that really demand this."

The Qwilt Open Edge Cloud is yet another sign of an industry-wide trend toward distributed networking. Centralized cloud providers like Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) are critical for providing highly scalable, on-demand compute and storage resources. But those big clouds have to extend along smaller roads to millions if not billions of endpoints. Qwilt is just one of many companies tackling that challenge. And as new industries built around IoT and video-driven applications mature, there will be many more.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
LRTV Documentaries
ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
LRTV Documentaries
China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
Shades of Ray
What to Expect at MWC 2017
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
LRTV Documentaries
Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
SmartNICs & the Future of Network Virtualization
1|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

Netronome CEO Niel Viljoen talks with Light Reading's Steve Saunders about SmartNICs and the evolution of NFV in carrier and cloud networks.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Introducing the Next-Generation ONT (Optical Network Terminal) From Virtual Gateway Labs
1|26|17   |     |   (1) comment

Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
LRTV Documentaries
Twilight Star Authors AI Paper
1|24|17   |   00:46   |   (0) comments

Actress Kristen Stewart, best known for starring in the Twilight movies, has co-authored an academic paper on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a short film she has directed.
LRTV Documentaries
Apple, Qualcomm Lock Horns Over Licensing
1|24|17   |   01:07   |   (0) comments

Industry giants clash over licensing fees.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: The Web-Scale View
1|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Upcoming Live Events
March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Can We Outrun the AI Job-Apocalypse?
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/6/2017
Snapchat's IPO Filing Reveals $500M Loss
Iain Morris, News Editor, 2/3/2017
Coriant Cuts Jobs, Up to 100 Staff Impacted
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/3/2017
WiCipedia: Gaming the System, Bros Not Wanted & Be the Next Jane Bond
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 2/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Everyone Is So Busy These Days Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.