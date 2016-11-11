& cplSiteName &

Open Caching Trials Begin With Major ISPs

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/3/2017
50%
50%

FREMONT, Calif. -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance) today announced that trials based on recently approved Open Caching Request Routing and HTTPS Delegation Technical Specification will begin. The trials are the first implementation by Alliance member companies of open caching systems that incorporate the specification for request routing in ISP networks to optimize delivery and ensure superior Quality of Experience for live and on-demand video streaming.

Participants in the Open Caching Trials include Charter, Limelight Networks, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Qwilt, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat and Yahoo. The companies, mostly members of the Alliance's Open Caching Working Group, will conduct a range of use cases during the trials, including live and on-demand streaming video traffic over HTTP and HTTPS. The participating companies will report trial results to the Open Caching Working Group.

"This is a monumental milestone for the organization and for video streaming," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Alliance. "In addition to demonstrating our ability to create, endorse and publish the technical specification that will improve streaming experiences across the value chain, we are now bringing our work to market through proof-of-concept trials. This is the strongest possible signal to the industry that our members are determined to put the Alliance's work into practice and improve the future of streaming profoundly."

The request routing specification for open caching provides the entire ecosystem with an architecture that optimizes video delivery from source to end-user device. This open architecture offers in-network compute and storage resources that move popular content to distributed open cache servers deployed deep in ISP networks and, therefore, as close to the end-user as possible.

Streaming Video Alliance

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
LRTV Interviews
DT's Clauberg: TIP, TeraStream & NFV
12|21|16   |   7:16   |   (0) comments

Deutsche Telekom's Axel Clauberg discusses the impact of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on network technology R&D, the latest update on the German operator's TeraStream next-gen pan-European network initiative and the challenges of NFV deployment.
LRTV Interviews
NIA Report: The State of NFV Interop
12|20|16   |   03:15   |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Carol Wilson and Ray Le Maistre discuss the findings of the latest New IP Agency (NIA) NFV interoperability report and dig into why OpenStack is still a sticking point.
LRTV Interviews
Rogers Sees Promise in Managed Security
12|19|16   |     |   (0) comments

Rogers Communications' Maurice Yip explains how and why the Canadian provider is rolling out managed security services for both small and larger firms.
LRTV Interviews
CableLabs Eyes Next-Gen Tech Moves
12|16|16   |     |   (0) comments

CableLabs' Ike Elliott discusses the group's work on Full Duplex DOCSIS, distributed acess architecture, low-power wireless networks, 5G and other projects.
LRTV Interviews
Amoroso: Act Now on Virtualizing Security
12|15|16   |   03:14   |   (0) comments

The security industry has been talking about virtualizing security so it can be distributed to protect assets, but it's now time to start acting, says Ed Amoroso, former AT&T chief security officer and now CEO of TAG Cyber. It's critical that neither compliance nor complacency slow the effort to move away from perimeter protection to a flexible distributed model ...
LRTV Interviews
Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape
12|14|16   |   05:07   |   (0) comments

There's a boom in security services, driven by demand from businesses and shaped by the ability to deliver security as a virtual network function, says Heavy Reading Chief Analyst Patrick Donegan. With that increased demand comes increased competition, as more different types of service providers including equipment vendors are getting into the business of ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Intel Manager: Develop a Career Game Plan
12|14|16   |   4:37   |   (2) comments

Don't leave your career to chance -- make a plan, find an advocate and build a support network, advises Intel Engineering Manager Lorna Keane.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The 8 Best Moments for WiC in 2016
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Top 5 Tech Trump Expectations for 2017
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/28/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.