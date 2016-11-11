Open Caching Trials Begin With Major ISPs

FREMONT, Calif. -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance) today announced that trials based on recently approved Open Caching Request Routing and HTTPS Delegation Technical Specification will begin. The trials are the first implementation by Alliance member companies of open caching systems that incorporate the specification for request routing in ISP networks to optimize delivery and ensure superior Quality of Experience for live and on-demand video streaming.

Participants in the Open Caching Trials include Charter, Limelight Networks, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Qwilt, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat and Yahoo. The companies, mostly members of the Alliance's Open Caching Working Group, will conduct a range of use cases during the trials, including live and on-demand streaming video traffic over HTTP and HTTPS. The participating companies will report trial results to the Open Caching Working Group.

"This is a monumental milestone for the organization and for video streaming," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director of the Streaming Video Alliance. "In addition to demonstrating our ability to create, endorse and publish the technical specification that will improve streaming experiences across the value chain, we are now bringing our work to market through proof-of-concept trials. This is the strongest possible signal to the industry that our members are determined to put the Alliance's work into practice and improve the future of streaming profoundly."

The request routing specification for open caching provides the entire ecosystem with an architecture that optimizes video delivery from source to end-user device. This open architecture offers in-network compute and storage resources that move popular content to distributed open cache servers deployed deep in ISP networks and, therefore, as close to the end-user as possible.

Streaming Video Alliance