Charter Invests in Dolan Company 605

NEW YORK -- 605, an advanced data and analytics company focused on the media and entertainment industries, today announced it has established a strategic data partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the country, designed to fuel the growth of census-based TV measurement and analytics while fully protecting customer privacy. To provide further strategic direction, enhance collaboration and drive the growth of the business, Charter will appoint two members to the Board of Directors of 605.

As part of the agreement, Charter will provide 605 with aggregated and anonymized television platform data from all of its cable system operations nationally. Charter will not share customers’ personally identifiable data with 605. In turn, 605 will utilize its proprietary data infrastructure and analytics capabilities to enhance advertising and campaign measurement solutions for Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter. Spectrum Reach is an established leader in driving multiplatform audience targeting and measurement for national, regional and local advertisers and marketers across the country.

“Charter is an important and strategic partner that brings a powerful and significant data set to 605,” said Kristin Dolan, Founder and CEO of 605. “Programmers, distributors, advertisers and agencies are moving quickly to embrace audience-based advertising and measurement and we are at the forefront of this trend. We believe our efforts can accelerate the transformation in the advertising industry’s approach to measurement and accountability by moving beyond traditional ratings to include impressions in buying decisions. Given our close and longstanding relationship with their management team, we are pleased to have Charter as our strategic partner at 605.”

“At Spectrum Reach, we are focused on being the marketing platform of choice in every community we serve,” said David L. Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter and President of Spectrum Reach. “605’s data and analytics capabilities will revolutionize our approach to advertising sales by improving our ability to provide our clients with solutions to reach the right target audiences and ensure that every dollar invested in advertising with us delivers a real and meaningful return.”

Charter Communications Inc.