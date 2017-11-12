& cplSiteName &

Altice, Charter & Comcast Team Up on NYC Interconnect

Light Reading
12/13/2017
NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Comcast Cable (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced that they have reached a preliminary agreement to form a new Interconnect in the New York market that will provide a one-stop advertising solution to reach more than 6.2 million households across the New York DMA, the largest advertising market in the country. For marketers, agencies and advertisers, the new Interconnect will provide an enhanced way to strategically reach audiences across TV and digital platforms. The new Interconnect is expected to launch in early second quarter 2018.

The new Interconnect will provide advertising clients with access to households served by Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast as well as other MVPDs serving the New York DMA. In addition, the new Interconnect will manage all DMA-wide, non-local advertising sales on both News 12 Networks and Spectrum News NY1, two of the top hyperlocal news stations in the New York tri-state area.

The new Interconnect will provide advertisers in the New York DMA with a variety of advanced advertising products and solutions, including the ability to place their commercial ads on up to 85 hit cable networks with the most popular television programming, as well as offering highly-optimized linear and digital planning tools and campaign measurement.

Ed Renicker, current head of the New York Interconnect and President of Altice Media Solutions, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new Interconnect.

Ed Renicker, incoming Chief Executive Officer of the new Interconnect, said: “I am incredibly pleased to take the Interconnect to the next level by partnering with Altice USA, Comcast and Charter to establish a platform that will make it easier and more effective for advertising clients to reach consumers in the all-important New York tri-state area. The new Interconnect will be a one-stop shop for video advertisers and agencies who want to reach the largest television audiences, whether broadly across the entire DMA or in a more targeted way.”

Charles Stewart, Co-President & Chief Financial Officer, Altice USA: “As the largest MVPD in the NY DMA, Altice USA is excited to bring these successful businesses together. This is a great step in the evolution of the New York television marketplace as we provide more scale and reach to advertisers.”

David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter & President Spectrum Reach: “Forming this new Interconnect in New York will create a more effective and efficient platform for us to engage our clients, providing a single entity, with a world-class team.”

Hank Oster, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Comcast Spotlight: “We’re proud to join our valued partners in offering a unified approach that will enable advertisers to more efficiently reach their audiences in the New York DMA.”

Altice USA , Charter Communications Inc. , Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

