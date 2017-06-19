Wi-Fi Alliance Boosts 4K Support in Miracast

AUSTIN -- As Wi-Fi users embrace higher quality multimedia content on their mobile devices, Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Miracast has added new capabilities to better support high-definition (HD) and 4K Ultra HD content streaming for a more immersive wireless viewing experience. New Miracast features operate through existing Wi-Fi network connections or widely-adopted Wi-Fi Direct and introduce performance enhancements to display multimedia content seamlessly between devices. Miracast enables high-resolution content streaming between smartphones, tablets, cameras, televisions, projectors, and car infotainment systems, and eliminates the need for cables.

Miracast delivers content for both home entertainment and enterprise scenarios, and builds on a foundation of existing Wi-Fi Alliance technology programs including the latest generation of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED ac, providing increased data rates and enhanced performance. Devices connect to each other directly or through existing Wi-Fi networks, and connections are secured with WPA2 advanced security features. Miracast supports new Audio/Video (A/V) formats, extending battery life in mobile devices. Miracast requires stricter latency standards, higher quality of A/V performance, and better A/V synchronization to assure users enjoy their Wi-Fi viewing experience.

"Miracast enables users to seamlessly experience the content they want, where and when they want it," said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. "Miracast gives Wi-Fi users freedom to display high-quality content while retaining ease of use, multi-vendor interoperability, and security that is shared by Wi-Fi CERTIFIED products."

A fundamental shift in the way users consume content is underway, with users embracing Wi-Fi to view rich multimedia on their mobile devices which rivals content previously consumed through other platforms. Recent research shows the time consumers spend watching video content on mobile devices now equals the time spent watching that content on TVs. Miracast is widely adopted across a variety of devices, with more than 7,000 devices certified -- including most leading smartphone, tablet, and smart TV brands -- and uses simple setup and configuration to support premium content streaming including Blu-ray films, live television events, and other copy-protected digital content. Only Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Miracast devices provide assurances for delivering a good user experience.

Wi-Fi Alliance