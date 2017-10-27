Telstra Goes Hybrid with New Roku-Powered 4K HDR Service

Telstra will be launching the new Telstra TV service next week, adding an over-the-air tuner to its new Roku-powered set-top box. This will combine the Australian operator's streaming video services with live, over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels.
Telstra Corp. Ltd. (ASX: TLS; NZK: TLS) is the first customer for this new Roku Inc. platform, which also provides support for 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) along with the OTA tuner. According to some reports, it will also include support for HEVC coding, which will almost certainly be required for the higher resolution TV format.
Wizardry in Oz
Source: Roku
The new Telstra TV service will also offer integrated search across live and on-demand television content, helping with content discovery and selection for its customers. The platform supports a number of streaming apps from major Australian broadcasters and other streaming providers including ABC iView, SBS On Demand, +7, 9NOW, Tenplay, Foxtel Now, BigPond Movies, Netflix, Stan and Hayu along with the major local OTA channels.
More features are planned for Telstra TV in the near future, including voice activation and control, personalized recommendations and a broader selection of content.
The platform has been developed by Roku as part of its licensing program for operators. Operators can develop their own streaming services, and customize the home screen and app store, while Roku provides support, hosting (for the app store), certification and updates. According to the vendor, the "Roku-Powered" program has been deployed by operators in Australia, Austria, Germany, Italy, Philippines, Republic of Ireland, Spain, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.