Irdeto Embeds Security in Vestel 4K TVs

9/15/2017
AMSTERDAM -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with home and professional appliance manufacturer, Vestel, to securely deliver premium content direct to Vestel's 4K TVs. The collaboration sees the first implementation of Irdeto's newly launched TV Cloaked CA solution, which will allow consumers to access premium pay TV services directly through their TVs without the need for a separate set-top box (STB), external CI CAM or any other external device. The partnership also unlocks the ability for any operator in Europe to directly deliver pay TV content where new generation Vestel 4K TVs are sold.

Vestel manufactures TVs for major consumer electronics brands, representing a substantial share of the European TV market. The project with Irdeto will initially deliver content from local Turkish TV operator Filbox directly through the TVs.

"Delivering broadcast pay TV services directly through the TV will transform the user experience for viewers who purchase our 4K Smart TVs," said Hakan Kutlu, Vice President of Marketing, Vestel. "Irdeto TV Cloaked CA is enabling this breakthrough, ensuring that important security requirements for high-value content are met. This means that we can focus on providing the best possible viewing experience for our customers and offering a real differentiator in the market."

"Operators are under constant pressure to acquire new customers and offer innovative services, while maintaining optimum security to protect valuable content," said Steeve Huin, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Irdeto. "This integration of our proven software-based conditional access directly into Vestel's 4K Smart TVs will ensure secure delivery of content without the need for a separate STB or external CAM, for the first time. This can make subscriber acquisition easier for operators by leveraging TVs purchased by consumers directly in retail, while providing them with frictionless instant-access pay TV services on their new TV."

The TV sets are enabled to directly receive broadcast DVB Satellite, Cable or Terrestrial content with pay TV protection, through integrated tuners and demodulators. This makes subscribing to pay TV even easier for consumers as they only need to connect the TV to the broadcast network to get started. The TVs also support a pre-enablement feature, which will allow consumers' instant access to these services for a trial period, helping operators who leverage this feature to get consumers excited about their content.

Irdeto TV Cloaked CA is a key solution offered in the Irdeto 360 Security suite, which is designed to ensure future-proof end-to-end security that can quickly and easily react to changes in the market in a cost-effective fashion. By partnering with Irdeto, Vestel ensures the highest level of content security for operators and content owners who want to deliver premium content and pay TV services directly through the TV. The new integrated Vestel 4K Smart TVs will ship in Europe in early 2018.

