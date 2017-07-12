Hisense to Support Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD Logo Scheme

BRISTOL -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that Hisense has committed to Eurofins’ 4K HDR Ultra HD logo technical requirements in its products.

Eurofins Digital Testing’s logo scheme identifies devices that have been fully tested and proven to deliver the highest picture quality currently available, including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) simultaneously, from broadcast and broadband sources, as well as HDMI.

Eurofins Digital Testing’s logo ensures that HDR UHD screens are easily recognizable in the marketplace, and is the only logo covering broadcast and broadband inputs available today. It is currently shipping on applicable 2017 models of Hisense TVs and will be included on its future models that feature a 4K HDR UHD display.

“It is an honor to receive this prestigious 4K HDR UHD certification from Eurofins, which recognizes Hisense for its cutting-edge display technologies,” said Mr. Han Jianmin, Deputy General Manager of Hisense International. “We are proud to offer a range of 4K TVs that deliver the best possible viewing experience, including extended contrast range and WCG for HDR.”

“HDR, UHD and WCG represent an unparalleled viewing experience – making content more realistic and more immersive,” said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director at Eurofins Digital Testing International. “We are proud to announce adoption of our logo by Hisense, which brings great benefit to consumers by ensuring that all 4K, HDR TVs on the market deliver on their promise.”

Eurofins Digital Testing