& cplSiteName &

Hisense to Support Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD Logo Scheme

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/13/2017
50%
50%

BRISTOL -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that Hisense has committed to Eurofins’ 4K HDR Ultra HD logo technical requirements in its products.

Eurofins Digital Testing’s logo scheme identifies devices that have been fully tested and proven to deliver the highest picture quality currently available, including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) simultaneously, from broadcast and broadband sources, as well as HDMI.

Eurofins Digital Testing’s logo ensures that HDR UHD screens are easily recognizable in the marketplace, and is the only logo covering broadcast and broadband inputs available today. It is currently shipping on applicable 2017 models of Hisense TVs and will be included on its future models that feature a 4K HDR UHD display.

“It is an honor to receive this prestigious 4K HDR UHD certification from Eurofins, which recognizes Hisense for its cutting-edge display technologies,” said Mr. Han Jianmin, Deputy General Manager of Hisense International. “We are proud to offer a range of 4K TVs that deliver the best possible viewing experience, including extended contrast range and WCG for HDR.”

“HDR, UHD and WCG represent an unparalleled viewing experience – making content more realistic and more immersive,” said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director at Eurofins Digital Testing International. “We are proud to announce adoption of our logo by Hisense, which brings great benefit to consumers by ensuring that all 4K, HDR TVs on the market deliver on their promise.”

Eurofins Digital Testing

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
February 26-28, 2018, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Here's Pai in Your Eye
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/11/2017
Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/11/2017
Verizon's New Fios TV Is No More
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/12/2017
Cloudy With a Chance of Automation: Telecom in 2018
Iain Morris, News Editor, 12/12/2017
The Anatomy of Automation: Q&A With Cisco's Roland Acra
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 12/7/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Don't Fall Asleep on the Job! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives