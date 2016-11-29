|
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1/6/2017
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
All Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
SlideshowsDigging Bluebird's Data Center
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Future Is Foggy – HR Report Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/4/2017
Will Amazon Buy Twitter? Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
The More Things Change... Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/3/2017
AT&T, Ericsson & Qualcomm Get Ready to Test 5G Radio in 2017 Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/4/2017
WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/6/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars
January 17, 2017
Segment Routing: Make Your Network Infrastructure SDN-Ready
January 17, 2017
Tracking CSPs' Progress on Virtualization
January 19, 2017
How Carrier SDN Is Making Tight Coupling of IP & Optical a Reality
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio