Dish Switches On Whole-Home 4K Netflix

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH is now the first major U.S. pay-TV provider to offer a whole-home 4K Netflix experience. After offering Netflix Ultra HD titles on its Hopper 3 DVR since April 2016, the company added the app to its 4K Joey client. Now DISH customers have the ability to stream the robust catalog of Ultra HD TV shows and movies on Netflix in multiple rooms throughout the home. When connected to a Hopper 3, DISH's 4K Joey provides similar TV functionality to other rooms in the home. Hopper 3 supports up to six 4K Joeys simultaneously, powering a total of seven 4K TVs at one time.

"Netflix is leading the industry with one of the largest 4K libraries available," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. "Our customers love watching their favorite Netflix TV shows and movies in Ultra HD on Hopper 3, so we're extending the app to our 4K Joey clients to deliver the added flexibility of a whole-home 4K Netflix experience."

To access Netflix's 4K programming, DISH customers should select the "Home" or "App" button on the remote control, then select the Netflix icon. The app can also be accessed on channel 370 in the DISH programming guide. Once in the Netflix app, Ultra HD titles are identifiable by searching the terms "4K" or "UHD." With Netflix integrated into DISH's universal search results, its 4K titles will also be populated in episode lists using the DISH remote's traditional search functionality.

DISH customers must subscribe to Netflix's $11.99 per month subscription plan and have a 4K-compatible television to access this Ultra HD content on Hopper 3 and 4K Joey. Netflix recommends an Internet connection speed of at least 25 megabits per second to stream Ultra HD titles.

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)