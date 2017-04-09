Conax Expands Security Portfolio

AMSTERDAM -- Conax, a Kudelski Group company and a leader in total content and service protection for digital entertainment services, today announced the launch of Conax Lynx, a TEE-based solution and Conax Prime Access, a cardless security client designed for hybrid set-top-boxes. Conax Lynx enables strong isolation on hybrid set-top-boxes, reduced integration effort for middleware partners and access to premium 4K/UHD content for operators. Lynx complements Conax Smart Card and Cardless security clients, enabling value-added features in advanced middleware solutions. Conax Prime Access, the latest addition to the Conax content security clients, will help pay-TV operators boost ARPU and secure their content based on the ECP specifications recommended by MovieLabs. Prime Access is pre-integrated with Lynx, using a security architecture that allows pay-TV operators to easily integrate their own or third party OTT services on the same set top box. With Prime Access, operators can reduce churn by delivering their own OTT services and enhance user experience on the same advanced set-top-box.

Connectable set-top-boxes being open to third-party apps, present an increased piracy threat surface. Additionally, pay-TV operators are required to meet stricter MovieLabs guidelines for ECP specifications, to eliminate piracy and content redistribution issues on connected devices. Leveraging the trend towards set-top-boxes with advanced middleware solutions like Android TV, Open TV, RDK and others, Conax Lynx adds a layer of secure control allowing operators to securely embed OTT services in the same set-top-box offering, without interfering with the DVB content. Operators can thus focus on delivering rich end-user experience on the devices, resulting in reduced churn and increased ARPU.

Middleware vendors planning to integrate with the Conax security solution on multiple set-top-boxes will benefit from the standardized middleware API set. Conax Lynx, combined with a Smart Card or Cardless security client, will allow operators the flexibility to choose the best suited middleware solution to deliver the right user experience for higher ARPU subscriber segments.

