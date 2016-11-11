AT&T Launches 4K UHD Video for Businesses

DALLAS -- AT&T* now offers 4K Ultra High Definition video content to businesses via DIRECTV, including live sports – and we're the first provider in the U.S. to do so.
With 4K UHD, viewers get about 4x the resolution of HDTV. This means sharper detail, smoother lines and a richer color palette. Customers and patrons visiting businesses offering 4K UHD video through DIRECTV get the industry's best picture format and most vibrant color TV experience.
"Many of our bar and restaurant customers cater to sports fans. Now, with 4K UHD, they can 'up their game.' This is also an incredible opportunity for local businesses – waiting rooms, gyms and salons – to differentiate themselves through enhanced entertainment," said Doug Eichler, vice president of commercial sales, AT&T Entertainment Group. "Watching 4K UHD video makes waiting, working out and watching sports more enjoyable."
DIRECTV was the first multichannel video provider to deliver 4K UHD Video programming in November 2014. We were also the first to launch a full-time 4K channel and have established a leadership position in 4K UHD sports coverage.
This year, DIRECTV 4K UHD (live/linear) content included:
Sports events: The Masters at Augusta National, MLB games, NCAA Football, UFC fights, PGA tournaments and the Rio Olympics. And just recently, we broadcasted the first NBA live game in 4K UHD.
Concerts: Top artists and award shows – such as the Country Music Awards and Garth Brooks - have also made their way to the 4K UHD screen, with more to come.
Commercial DIRECTV customers' benefits don't stop there. The DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder app helps you find where you can watch your game. And next year, you'll also be able to determine which restaurants and bars are 4K UHD enabled.
As a business owner, DIRECTV also puts you in control of the entertainment for your entire location through the DIRECTV tablet app. See what's playing on every TV from your tablet. You can also channel surf using the programming guide, control what's playing on each screen and view all current and upcoming game schedules. No more standing on a table to change a channel for that one fan.
