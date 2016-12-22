Verizon Launches Exponent as New Carrier Services Platform

NEW YORK – Verizon announced today the global launch of Exponent, a new business and technology venture offering a portfolio of software and internet platforms designed to enable carriers around the world to quickly deploy and launch next-generation solutions. Exponent offers a foundation for carriers to fuel their digital transformation and compete with a range of new digital service providers by expanding their Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Media Services and Internet Services Delivery platforms.

Exponent combines Verizon’s cutting edge innovation with the operating know how of running one of the most advanced networks on the planet, to provide carriers with the right expertise and capabilities to accelerate growth, optimize performance, and monetize assets.

“As carriers around the world seek to compete with new, emerging technology players and OTT service providers, Exponent provides a cost-effective way for them to leverage Verizon’s investment and experience to diversify and help grow their revenue streams while relying on our tradition of innovation, reliability and excellence.” said Guru Pai, chief product officer at Verizon.

Exponent platforms provide a broad range of business and technical benefits to carriers including:

Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Platform - designed to assist carriers to unlock and monetize their wealth of data through the application of advanced machine learning techniques, deep analytics, and artificial intelligence. This new groundbreaking platform enables services providers to utilize their unique data sets in the marketplace and open new business opportunities.

IoT Platform - from silicon to vertical solutions, this platform eliminates many of the limitations carriers have traditionally faced in managing the known complexities of its IoT growth business. By integrating a wide set of capabilities, from managing all end user devices and connections to a developer and customer marketplace, carriers are empowered to accelerate their IoT use cases.

Media Services Platform - through cross-platform video and advanced media services across multiple networks with different end point devices, this platform reduces complexity to a simple integrated end-to-end next-generation video technology, handling everything from content ingestion to the final user screen. These solutions allow carriers to easily process at scale any type of video content from linear TV feeds to live streaming, OTT and emerging formats such as 360 video and VR, at a very convenient cost structure, while delivering a rich and customizable user experience.

Internet Services Delivery Platform - with the goal of managing the ever-increasing infrastructure demand, this platform provides a powerful and flexible real-time flow-based solution that helps operators launch revenue-generating internet services, create value-based pricing and consumer engagement plans, and deliver dynamic network optimization capabilities through a simple management interface.

Cloud Computing and Storage Platform - designed and built with carrier-sized deployments in mind, this container-based architecture allows carriers to rapidly deploy new services with a focus on scale and security, all while optimizing for both performance and cost.

Exponent’s platforms were designed to bring the flexibility and openness of internet technologies with the scale and consistency of carrier-grade solutions, leveraging open source software, comprehensive application programming interfaces (APIs) and micro-services architectures. The platforms interoperate seamlessly with existing carrier’s assets to maximize their utilization and give the customer the ability to scale as their business model evolves.

“Exponent’s approach to designing and deploying platforms with an open architecture model offers carriers an innovative and much-needed entry into new growth areas while mitigating the required investment and resources to get started. There is significant value for both sides in this model.” said Courtney Munroe, group vice president at IDC Research.

Created by a carrier, for carriers, Exponent has the potential to change the carrier landscape by helping to generate new revenue streams, reduce investment risk, and embrace tomorrow’s business opportunities.

“Our launch of Exponent demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class experiences and services to the carrier community. After many years of hard work, we are ready to launch and share our learnings, and we welcome all services providers globally to partner with us,” said Brian Higgins, vice president and GM of Exponent.

